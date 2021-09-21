MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 3.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.48. The company’s stock price has collected -22.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that MacroGenics Announces Clinical Results from Cohort A Part 1 of Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY Study of Margetuximab in Combination with Retifanlimab in Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma at ESMO 2021

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25. MGNX currently public float of 57.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 733.16K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went down by -22.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly performance of -4.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for MacroGenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.49% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $37 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MGNX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX fell by -22.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.40. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Sep 17. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 6,875,564 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $3,986,680 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 400,000 shares at $20.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 6,675,564 shares at $8,376,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -123.70. The total capital return value is set at -44.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.79. Equity return is now at value -41.20, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.00. Total debt to assets is 7.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.