Is Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) a Keeper?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) went down by -22.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $519.04. The company’s stock price has collected -81.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Greenidge Generation Announces Closing of Merger with Support.com

Is It Worth Investing in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GREE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GREE is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.09. Today, the average trading volume of GREE was 2.37M shares.

GREE’s Market Performance

GREE stocks went down by -81.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.64% and a quarterly performance of 0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 35.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 34.69% for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -80.46% for GREE stocks with a simple moving average of -29.84% for the last 200 days.

GREE Trading at -68.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.77%, as shares surge +249.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +594.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GREE rose by +61.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,439.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. saw 60.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GREE

Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.