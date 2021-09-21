Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected 20.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that Saniona appoints Wendy Dwyer as Chief Business Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SURF) Right Now?

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SURF is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.40. SURF currently public float of 41.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURF was 818.75K shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

SURF stocks went up by 20.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.25% and a quarterly performance of 5.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.73% for Surface Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.35% for SURF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SURF reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SURF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SURF, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

SURF Trading at 19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +32.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw -20.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from Goater Jeff, who sale 15,273 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Jun 11. After this action, Goater Jeff now owns 257,000 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $116,226 using the latest closing price.

Goater Jeff, the Director of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 234,727 shares at $7.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Goater Jeff is holding 262,000 shares at $1,798,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at +47.03. The total capital return value is set at 42.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.65. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 31.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.03. Total debt to assets is 22.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 86.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.