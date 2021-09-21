Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Just Got Our Attention

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.42. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q3 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE :WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTRG is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Essential Utilities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53.83, which is $7.07 above the current price. WTRG currently public float of 245.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTRG was 872.49K shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

WTRG stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.97% and a quarterly performance of -0.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Essential Utilities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for WTRG stocks with a simple moving average of 1.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $45 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WTRG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.73. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from SCHULLER DANIEL, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, SCHULLER DANIEL now owns 41,684 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc., sale 44,183 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 131,519 shares at $2,209,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.45 for the present operating margin

+36.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc. stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.33. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 123.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.23. Total debt to assets is 41.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.