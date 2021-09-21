Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that ELS Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE :ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.09, which is $4.68 above the current price. ELS currently public float of 174.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELS was 710.02K shares.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.94% and a quarterly performance of 7.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.00% for ELS stocks with a simple moving average of 17.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $85 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ELS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to ELS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

ELS Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.14. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 30.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.33 for the present operating margin

+36.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +21.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 217.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.50. Total debt to assets is 60.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.