Can Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Remain Competitive?

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.93. The company’s stock price has collected 3.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ :EXPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Expedia Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $181.24, which is $26.91 above the current price. EXPE currently public float of 138.55M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.33M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 3.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.26% and a quarterly performance of -8.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Expedia Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.01% for EXPE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $185 based on the research report published on September 13th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $238, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EXPE, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

EXPE Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.05. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Athey Susan C, who sale 300 shares at the price of $149.73 back on Sep 15. After this action, Athey Susan C now owns 3,253 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $44,919 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Director of Expedia Group Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $150.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 332,112 shares at $7,506,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.60 for the present operating margin

+50.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at -50.24. The total capital return value is set at -12.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.19. Equity return is now at value -113.10, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 349.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.76. Total debt to assets is 47.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 578.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.