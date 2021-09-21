Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) went up by 8.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.72. The company’s stock price has collected 11.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that The Stock Market Is Tanking. These 5 Stocks Are Not.

Is It Worth Investing in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ :BRKS) Right Now?

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRKS is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Brooks Automation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $116.43, which is $10.88 above the current price. BRKS currently public float of 73.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRKS was 754.04K shares.

BRKS’s Market Performance

BRKS stocks went up by 11.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.78% and a quarterly performance of 9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for Brooks Automation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.61% for BRKS stocks with a simple moving average of 18.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRKS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BRKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRKS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $110 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRKS reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for BRKS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to BRKS, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

BRKS Trading at 18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +30.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKS rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.31. In addition, Brooks Automation Inc. saw 50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKS starting from Joseph Jason, who sale 1,071 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Joseph Jason now owns 78,868 shares of Brooks Automation Inc., valued at $96,390 using the latest closing price.

Joseph Jason, the SVP, General Counsel, Secy. of Brooks Automation Inc., sale 1,071 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Joseph Jason is holding 79,939 shares at $96,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+38.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brooks Automation Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.23. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.96. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.