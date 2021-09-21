A Lesson to Learn: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) went down by -5.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.25. The company’s stock price has collected -10.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Futu Announces Resignation of Eric Chi Zhang from the Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Futu Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1223.34, which is $76.35 above the current price. FUTU currently public float of 42.31M and currently shorts hold a 12.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUTU was 5.47M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU stocks went down by -10.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.59% and a quarterly performance of -39.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Futu Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.99% for FUTU stocks with a simple moving average of -24.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $158.27 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FUTU, setting the target price at $253 in the report published on February 16th of the current year.

FUTU Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.40. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 97.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.92 for the present operating margin

+82.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +40.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 134.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.32. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.