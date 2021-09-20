Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) went down by -8.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/21 that Xponential Fitness Unveils New, Tech-Driven Production Studio to Elevate Streaming Platform GO

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE :XPOF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $6.29 above the current price. XPOF currently public float of 21.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPOF was 258.01K shares.

XPOF’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for Xponential Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.54% for XPOF stocks with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

XPOF Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +3.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Morris Brenda I, who purchase 4,495 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Sep 15. After this action, Morris Brenda I now owns 12,494 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $49,825 using the latest closing price.

Geisler Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., purchase 18,501 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Geisler Anthony is holding 18,501 shares at $200,908 based on the most recent closing price.