We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fanhua Inc. (FANH), Here is What We Found

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) went down by -6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.77. The company’s stock price has collected -17.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/21 that Fanhua Announces Updated Record Date for its Upcoming Quarterly Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ :FANH) Right Now?

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANH is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Fanhua Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.72, which is $3.5 above the current price. FANH currently public float of 53.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANH was 84.11K shares.

FANH’s Market Performance

FANH stocks went down by -17.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.19% and a quarterly performance of -26.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Fanhua Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.46% for FANH stocks with a simple moving average of -22.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FANH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FANH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2020.

FANH Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares sank -23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANH fell by -17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.49. In addition, Fanhua Inc. saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.25 for the present operating margin

+31.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fanhua Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.21. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fanhua Inc. (FANH), the company’s capital structure generated 10.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.38. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.98.