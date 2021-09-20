We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), Here is What We Found

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.16. The company’s stock price has collected -4.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI ATIP SAVA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 0.99.

SAVA currently public float of 37.42M and currently shorts hold a 21.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 7.16M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went down by -4.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.31% and a quarterly performance of -39.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 584.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.43% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.61% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of -9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $100 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAVA reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SAVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

SAVA Trading at -44.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.35%, as shares sank -52.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +544.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.71. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 611.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from BARBIER REMI, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, BARBIER REMI now owns 1,078,855 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $95,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -19.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.06. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 50.40.