We Analyzed the Future Direction of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI), Here is What We Found

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went down by -8.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/06/21 that The IPO Market Is on Break. Adagio Is Friday’s Only Deal.

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.50. ADGI currently public float of 49.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 718.55K shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.85% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.43% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of 49.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADGI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ADGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADGI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $57 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ADGI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

ADGI Trading at 49.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.28%, as shares surge +91.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI fell by -4.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.51. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw 146.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.