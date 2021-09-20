Wall Street Pummels ConocoPhillips (COP) After Recent Earnings Report

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.57. The company’s stock price has collected 5.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Conoco/Concho Shareholder Alert

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE :COP) Right Now?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COP is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 25 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for ConocoPhillips declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.44, which is $16.03 above the current price. COP currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COP was 8.01M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

COP stocks went up by 5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.07% and a quarterly performance of 2.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for ConocoPhillips. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for COP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $85 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

COP Trading at 4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw 47.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from WALKER R A, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $55.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, WALKER R A now owns 4,500 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $249,750 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 18,000 shares at $55.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that WALKER R A is holding 18,000 shares at $998,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.75 for the present operating margin

-3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at -14.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.66. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.