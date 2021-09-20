Wall Street Pummels Cano Health Inc. (CANO) After Recent Earnings Report

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that OUTFRONT Media Launches OOH Campaign to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Is It Worth Investing in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE :CANO) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CANO was 3.11M shares.

CANO’s Market Performance

CANO stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.84% and a quarterly performance of 15.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Cano Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.53% for CANO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for CANO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CANO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $18 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CANO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

CANO Trading at 31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +52.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANO rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Cano Health Inc. saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CANO starting from Hernandez Marlow, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $11.99 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hernandez Marlow now owns 67,597 shares of Cano Health Inc., valued at $29,975 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Marlow, the CEO and President of Cano Health Inc., purchase 5,833 shares at $11.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Hernandez Marlow is holding 1,516,962 shares at $69,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CANO

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.05. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.