Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Convey Holding Parent Inc. (CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) went down by -6.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Convey Health Solutions Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Convey Holding Parent Inc. (NYSE :CNVY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Convey Holding Parent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. CNVY currently public float of 11.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNVY was 272.17K shares.

CNVY’s Market Performance

CNVY stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.18% and a quarterly performance of -29.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Convey Holding Parent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.64% for CNVY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNVY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CNVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNVY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $16 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNVY reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CNVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CNVY, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

CNVY Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVY fell by -5.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.07. In addition, Convey Holding Parent Inc. saw -33.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.28 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Convey Holding Parent Inc. stands at -2.30.

Based on Convey Holding Parent Inc. (CNVY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.10. Total debt to assets is 27.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.