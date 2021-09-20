Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s stock price has collected 4.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Oceania Cruises Sets A New Single-day Booking Record

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NCLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.73, which is $5.03 above the current price. NCLH currently public float of 368.45M and currently shorts hold a 13.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 14.44M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went up by 4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.07% and a quarterly performance of -15.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.14% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of -5.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $36 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

NCLH Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.14. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw 0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Binder Robert, who sale 33,863 shares at the price of $25.12 back on Sep 09. After this action, Binder Robert now owns 137,426 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $850,670 using the latest closing price.

Binder Robert, the Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OC of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 36,616 shares at $32.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Binder Robert is holding 171,289 shares at $1,176,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.66 for the present operating margin

-84.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at -313.50. The total capital return value is set at -12.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.67. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 275.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.39. Total debt to assets is 65.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 272.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.