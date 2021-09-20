MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) went down by -8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/13/21 that MeridianLink’s Tim Nguyen Receives Innovator of the Year Award

Is It Worth Investing in MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE :MLNK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for MeridianLink Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.94, which is $9.11 above the current price. MLNK currently public float of 61.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLNK was 463.53K shares.

MLNK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.95% for MeridianLink Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.27% for MLNK stocks with a simple moving average of -8.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLNK stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for MLNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MLNK in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $34 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLNK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MLNK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

MLNK Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLNK fell by -12.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.92. In addition, MeridianLink Inc. saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLNK starting from Nguyen Timothy, who sale 1,180,000 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Aug 30. After this action, Nguyen Timothy now owns 2,671,772 shares of MeridianLink Inc., valued at $29,066,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.24 for the present operating margin

+55.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MeridianLink Inc. stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13.

Based on MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 177.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.