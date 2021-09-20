Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)?

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) went up by 10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.11. The company’s stock price has collected 4.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Synlogic Announces Positive Phase 2 Data Demonstrating Reduction in Plasma Phenylalanine Levels in Patients with Phenylketonuria

Is It Worth Investing in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYBX is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Synlogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.33. SYBX currently public float of 46.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYBX was 225.04K shares.

SYBX’s Market Performance

SYBX stocks went up by 4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.68% and a quarterly performance of -23.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for Synlogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.84% for SYBX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYBX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SYBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2019.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to SYBX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SYBX Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +55.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX rose by +27.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw 52.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11094.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -10857.43. The total capital return value is set at -37.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synlogic Inc. (SYBX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.53. Total debt to assets is 15.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -97.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.87.