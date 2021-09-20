Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, DiDi Global, Vale SA, Freeport-McMoRan, or ContextLogic?

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.83, which is $3.29 above the current price. WISH currently public float of 461.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 61.56M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

WISH stocks went down by -3.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.11% and a quarterly performance of -42.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.69% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of -55.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WISH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WISH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $8 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to WISH, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

WISH Trading at -23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -3.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw -64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISH starting from Tung Hans, who sale 347,010 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Sep 15. After this action, Tung Hans now owns 620,977 shares of ContextLogic Inc., valued at $2,208,476 using the latest closing price.

Tung Hans, the Director of ContextLogic Inc., sale 347,009 shares at $6.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Tung Hans is holding 530,616 shares at $2,221,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+62.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -29.32. The total capital return value is set at -103.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.75.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.82. Total debt to assets is 2.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.