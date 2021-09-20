Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 96.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.30. The company’s stock price has collected 60.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Camber Energy, AT&T, Helbiz, Comcast, or Coca-Cola?

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Helbiz Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is -$4.69 below the current price. HLBZ currently public float of 3.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 327.85K shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went up by 60.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.39% and a quarterly performance of 73.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.90% for Helbiz Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 120.79% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of 77.71% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at 92.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.67%, as shares surge +114.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +60.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw 71.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

The total capital return value is set at -2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.69. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.