Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) went down by -15.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.90. The company’s stock price has collected -8.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/21 that Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :IPSC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Century Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25, which is $11.49 above the current price. IPSC currently public float of 15.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPSC was 258.55K shares.

IPSC’s Market Performance

IPSC stocks went down by -8.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.03% and a quarterly performance of 8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for Century Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.71% for IPSC stocks with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPSC reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IPSC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IPSC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

IPSC Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares sank -17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC fell by -8.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.71. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

The total capital return value is set at -34.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.67.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.00. Total debt to assets is 15.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.51.

