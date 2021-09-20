Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) went down by -11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.65. The company’s stock price has collected -14.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/21 that Caribou Biosciences Announces Publication of Data Demonstrating High Specificity Genome Editing with its Proprietary chRDNA Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CRBU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Caribou Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.67, which is $6.1 above the current price. CRBU currently public float of 54.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRBU was 1.04M shares.

CRBU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.56% for Caribou Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.72% for CRBU stocks with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBU stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CRBU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRBU in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $32 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBU reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CRBU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CRBU, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

CRBU Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU fell by -14.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.79. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc. saw 50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-292.24 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc. stands at -277.55. The total capital return value is set at -104.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.51.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.