A Lesson to Learn: ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO)

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) went up by 175.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.40. The company’s stock price has collected -19.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ :ZIVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZIVO is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZIVO currently public float of 6.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIVO was 217.56K shares.

ZIVO’s Market Performance

ZIVO stocks went down by -19.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.85% and a quarterly performance of -36.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for ZIVO Bioscience Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 134.15% for ZIVO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.66% for the last 200 days.

ZIVO Trading at 124.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares surge +127.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIVO rose by +110.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. saw -76.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIVO starting from Masterson Nola E, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Jun 02. After this action, Masterson Nola E now owns 4,898 shares of ZIVO Bioscience Inc., valued at $1,996 using the latest closing price.

Cornell Alison A, the Director of ZIVO Bioscience Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Cornell Alison A is holding 15,000 shares at $74,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42778.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ZIVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -45528.64. Equity return is now at value 142.80, with -312.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,307.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.