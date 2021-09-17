We Analyzed the Future Direction of GO Acquisition Corp. (GOAC), Here is What We Found

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :GOAC) Right Now?

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 362.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GO Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GOAC currently public float of 43.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOAC was 46.66K shares.

GOAC’s Market Performance

GOAC stocks went up by 0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.62% and a quarterly performance of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.25% for GO Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.41% for GOAC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

GOAC Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOAC rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, GO Acquisition Corp. saw -3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOAC

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on GO Acquisition Corp. (GOAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.