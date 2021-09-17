We Analyzed the Future Direction of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), Here is What We Found

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went up by 2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Rekor Systems, Greenlane, Sonim Technologies, Chembio Diagnostics, or 360 DigiTech?

Is It Worth Investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :CEMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEMI is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00. CEMI currently public float of 18.55M and currently shorts hold a 16.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEMI was 13.13M shares.

CEMI’s Market Performance

CEMI stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.51% and a quarterly performance of -12.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for CEMI stocks with a simple moving average of -36.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEMI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CEMI, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

CEMI Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. saw -43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.60 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stands at -78.60. The total capital return value is set at -42.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.39. Equity return is now at value -104.90, with -43.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 91.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.76. Total debt to assets is 30.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.