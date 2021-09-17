Wall Street Pummels IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) After Recent Earnings Report

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of IEC Electronics Corp. – IEC

Is It Worth Investing in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ :IEC) Right Now?

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IEC is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for IEC Electronics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.75. IEC currently public float of 9.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IEC was 112.26K shares.

IEC’s Market Performance

IEC stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.72% and a quarterly performance of 45.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.22% for IEC Electronics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for IEC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for IEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IEC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on August 17th of the previous year 2017.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IEC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for IEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 28th, 2014.

C.K. Cooper gave a rating of “Buy” to IEC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

IEC Trading at 18.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEC rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, IEC Electronics Corp. saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.09 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for IEC Electronics Corp. stands at +3.68. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.01. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC), the company’s capital structure generated 73.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.36. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.