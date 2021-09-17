The Chart for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s stock price has collected 4.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that O-I Glass Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE :OI) Right Now?

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for O-I Glass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.67, which is $2.35 above the current price. OI currently public float of 155.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OI was 860.63K shares.

OI’s Market Performance

OI stocks went up by 4.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.55% and a quarterly performance of -11.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for O-I Glass Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for OI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

OI Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, O-I Glass Inc. saw 26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.57 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 125.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,777.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.67. Total debt to assets is 59.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,696.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.