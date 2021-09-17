SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) went up by 5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Mika Nishimura Joins Accuray Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ :SIBN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SI-BONE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.86. SIBN currently public float of 32.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIBN was 369.71K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.47% and a quarterly performance of -24.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for SI-BONE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.02% for SIBN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIBN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for SIBN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SIBN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SIBN Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw -20.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who sale 3,384 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 16. After this action, RECUPERO ANTHONY J now owns 118,250 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $69,244 using the latest closing price.

DUNN JEFFREY W, the Director of SI-BONE Inc., sale 6,884 shares at $20.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that DUNN JEFFREY W is holding 166,644 shares at $140,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.55 for the present operating margin

+87.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -59.54. The total capital return value is set at -24.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.50. Equity return is now at value -30.40, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.89. Total debt to assets is 17.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.20.