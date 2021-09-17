Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) went down by -60.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Protagonist Therapeutics Reports FDA Clinical Hold on Rusfertide Clinical Development Program

Is It Worth Investing in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PTGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.43, which is $36.98 above the current price. PTGX currently public float of 33.87M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTGX was 369.79K shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly performance of 6.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -61.29% for PTGX stocks with a simple moving average of -44.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $42 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

PTGX Trading at -61.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -59.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -56.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.22. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 128.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from Liu David Y, who sale 14,779 shares at the price of $47.56 back on Aug 17. After this action, Liu David Y now owns 58,254 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., valued at $702,889 using the latest closing price.

Noonberg Sarah B., the Director of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,700 shares at $25.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Noonberg Sarah B. is holding 0 shares at $92,833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-230.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -231.07. The total capital return value is set at -34.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.83. Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -26.20 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.84.