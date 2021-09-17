Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) went up by 16.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notice of Additional Delinquency

Is It Worth Investing in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ :PME) Right Now?

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PME is at -0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. PME currently public float of 41.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PME was 130.69K shares.

PME’s Market Performance

PME stocks went up by 6.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.77% and a quarterly performance of -20.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.47% for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.84% for PME stocks with a simple moving average of -37.42% for the last 200 days.

PME Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PME rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6700. In addition, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. saw -59.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PME starting from Yung LiMing, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jun 22. After this action, Yung LiMing now owns 500 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., valued at $7,280 using the latest closing price.

Yung LiMing, the Chief Financial Officer of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Yung LiMing is holding 8,500 shares at $7,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.31 for the present operating margin

+23.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stands at +6.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 56.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.