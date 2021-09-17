Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.12. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE :MCB) Right Now?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MCB is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.50, which is $27.91 above the current price. MCB currently public float of 7.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCB was 37.21K shares.

MCB’s Market Performance

MCB stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.39% and a quarterly performance of 27.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 152.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.98% for MCB stocks with a simple moving average of 41.74% for the last 200 days.

MCB Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCB rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.48. In addition, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. saw 119.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCB starting from Sigrist Greg, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $61.35 back on Jun 18. After this action, Sigrist Greg now owns 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., valued at $98,163 using the latest closing price.

Rosenberg Nick, the EVP, Head of Global Payments of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., sale 655 shares at $64.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Rosenberg Nick is holding 28,650 shares at $42,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 1.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.