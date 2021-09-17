Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.94. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that ChannelAdvisor Announces Long-term Financial Targets, Share Repurchase Authorization

Is It Worth Investing in ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE :ECOM) Right Now?

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ECOM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.00. ECOM currently public float of 29.12M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ECOM was 158.52K shares.

ECOM’s Market Performance

ECOM stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.57% and a quarterly performance of 13.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for ChannelAdvisor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.88% for ECOM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECOM

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOM reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for ECOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ECOM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ECOM Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +24.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECOM rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.91. In addition, ChannelAdvisor Corporation saw 68.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECOM starting from Cowell Janet Raye, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Aug 30. After this action, Cowell Janet Raye now owns 20,829 shares of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, valued at $513,600 using the latest closing price.

WINGO M SCOT, the Director of ChannelAdvisor Corporation, sale 25,500 shares at $24.17 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that WINGO M SCOT is holding 44,366 shares at $616,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.38 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChannelAdvisor Corporation stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 15.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.23. Total debt to assets is 5.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.