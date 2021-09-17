Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s stock price has collected -6.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that Resideo Names Dana Huth Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE :REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Resideo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.75, which is $9.42 above the current price. REZI currently public float of 143.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REZI was 678.87K shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

REZI stocks went down by -6.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.40% and a quarterly performance of -6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 121.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for Resideo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.10% for REZI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

REZI Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -5.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.26. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 29.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Lane Jeannine J, who sale 8,786 shares at the price of $31.25 back on Aug 12. After this action, Lane Jeannine J now owns 17,371 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $274,562 using the latest closing price.

Aarnes Robert B, the President, ADI of Resideo Technologies Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Aarnes Robert B is holding 29,918 shares at $201,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +0.73. The total capital return value is set at 11.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 23.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.