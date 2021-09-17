Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) went down by -8.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s stock price has collected -17.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Heritage Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HRTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRTG is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25. HRTG currently public float of 24.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRTG was 152.24K shares.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG stocks went down by -17.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.12% and a quarterly performance of -36.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.48% for HRTG stocks with a simple moving average of -39.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2020.

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Hold” to HRTG, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

HRTG Trading at -23.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG fell by -17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw -45.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from Garateix Ernie J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $8.30 back on May 26. After this action, Garateix Ernie J now owns 226,571 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $4,150 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $8.63 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 226,071 shares at $8,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.64. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 29.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.60. Total debt to assets is 8.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.