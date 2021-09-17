Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Gatos Silver Announces Executive Management Changes

Is It Worth Investing in Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE :GATO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Gatos Silver Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $5.67 above the current price. GATO currently public float of 34.14M and currently shorts hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GATO was 847.73K shares.

GATO’s Market Performance

GATO stocks went down by -4.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.05% and a quarterly performance of -25.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Gatos Silver Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for GATO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $18 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to GATO, setting the target price at $18.50 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

GATO Trading at -5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Orr Stephen A., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.53 back on Aug 18. After this action, Orr Stephen A. now owns 8,000 shares of Gatos Silver Inc., valued at $100,240 using the latest closing price.

Electrum Silver US LLC, the 10% Owner of Gatos Silver Inc., sale 80,337 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Electrum Silver US LLC is holding 4,109,704 shares at $1,124,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.