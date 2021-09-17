Is Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) a Keeper?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) went down by -0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.56. The company’s stock price has collected 0.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Evolution Mining Deploys Aspen Technology Software to Mitigate Unplanned Downtime and Improve Plant Performance

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :AZPN) Right Now?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZPN is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Aspen Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $151.67, which is $27.5 above the current price. AZPN currently public float of 66.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZPN was 385.87K shares.

AZPN’s Market Performance

AZPN stocks went up by 0.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.31% and a quarterly performance of -7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Aspen Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for AZPN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZPN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZPN reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for AZPN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZPN, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

AZPN Trading at -6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.50. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from Hammond F G, who sale 3,288 shares at the price of $150.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Hammond F G now owns 19,028 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $493,200 using the latest closing price.

Hammond F G, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 3,188 shares at $145.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Hammond F G is holding 22,316 shares at $462,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.16 for the present operating margin

+91.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at +45.08. The total capital return value is set at 35.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.74. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 22.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.43.