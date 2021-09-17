Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) went down by -6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that MAG Silver Reports Successful Phase 1 Deer Trail Drilling Results

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX :MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 280.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAG is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for MAG Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.86, which is $0.07 above the current price. MAG currently public float of 84.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAG was 459.57K shares.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG stocks went down by -0.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -19.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for MAG Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.15% for MAG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

MAG Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.58. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -12.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 105.90.