Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) – News Heater
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went up by 26.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s stock price has collected 26.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/21 that Arqit and Juniper Networks Sign Technology Alliance Partner Connect Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 647.60K shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went up by 26.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.22% and a quarterly performance of 81.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.29% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 62.32% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of 77.69% for the last 200 days.

ARQQ Trading at 72.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.78%, as shares surge +80.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +26.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc saw 86.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

