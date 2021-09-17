Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD)

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected -4.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 23 hours ago that Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Published Non-Invasive Ventilation Study

Is It Worth Investing in Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :VMD) Right Now?

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMD is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Viemed Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.98. VMD currently public float of 35.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMD was 142.64K shares.

VMD’s Market Performance

VMD stocks went down by -4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.15% and a quarterly performance of -19.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Viemed Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.41% for VMD stocks with a simple moving average of -26.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VMD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

VMD Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMD fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Viemed Healthcare Inc. saw -22.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.96 for the present operating margin

+60.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viemed Healthcare Inc. stands at +24.01. The total capital return value is set at 28.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.00. Total debt to assets is 9.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.