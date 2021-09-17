Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) went up by 3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/21 that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Participate in Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

Is It Worth Investing in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ :CHEF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHEF is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.80, which is $9.96 above the current price. CHEF currently public float of 33.41M and currently shorts hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHEF was 296.67K shares.

CHEF’s Market Performance

CHEF stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.28% and a quarterly performance of -9.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.67% for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.20% for CHEF stocks with a simple moving average of -2.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHEF stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CHEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHEF in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $38 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHEF reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CHEF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CHEF, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

CHEF Trading at 0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHEF rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.93. In addition, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHEF starting from Lecouras Patricia, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $32.04 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lecouras Patricia now owns 122,153 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., valued at $64,080 using the latest closing price.

Pappas John, the Vice Chairman of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., sale 90,868 shares at $31.87 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Pappas John is holding 758,128 shares at $2,896,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.53 for the present operating margin

+23.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stands at -7.46. The total capital return value is set at -9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.79. Equity return is now at value -18.90, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), the company’s capital structure generated 153.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.62. Total debt to assets is 54.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.