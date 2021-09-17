Here’s How Your Trade ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Aggressively Right Now

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/21 that ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE :ZTO) Right Now?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $219.00. ZTO currently public float of 631.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZTO was 4.24M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.16% and a quarterly performance of 1.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.89% for ZTO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $31.40 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to ZTO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.71. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.55 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +17.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.87. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.