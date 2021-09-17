Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)?

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.16. The company’s stock price has collected -13.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/09/21 that United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q3-2021 Estimated Catastrophe Losses

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :UIHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is $1.7 above the current price. UIHC currently public float of 19.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIHC was 138.53K shares.

UIHC’s Market Performance

UIHC stocks went down by -13.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.00% and a quarterly performance of -55.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for United Insurance Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.70% for UIHC stocks with a simple moving average of -49.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at -31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares sank -29.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw -51.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from St John Scott, who purchase 374 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Sep 15. After this action, St John Scott now owns 20,707 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $1,096 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Kent G, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 40 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Whittemore Kent G is holding 289,267 shares at $159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -11.39. The total capital return value is set at -19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.01. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.84. Total debt to assets is 9.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.