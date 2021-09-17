Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ)?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.31. The company’s stock price has collected -17.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Moving iMage Technologies to Exhibit at CinemaCon 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX :MITQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of MITQ was 1.38M shares.

MITQ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.49% for Moving iMage Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.59% for MITQ stocks with a simple moving average of -34.98% for the last 200 days.

MITQ Trading at -34.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares sank -8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITQ fell by -17.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. saw -87.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MITQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.70 for the present operating margin

+26.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stands at -5.40. The total capital return value is set at -96.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -163.97.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.