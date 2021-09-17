Can Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Remain Competitive?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Gates Industrial to Participate in Morgan Stanley’s 9th Annual Laguna Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE :GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTES is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Gates Industrial Corporation plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.38, which is $6.09 above the current price. GTES currently public float of 291.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTES was 984.10K shares.

GTES’s Market Performance

GTES stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.65% and a quarterly performance of -3.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for GTES stocks with a simple moving average of 2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GTES, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

GTES Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.60. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 30.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Blackstone Inc, who sale 28,750,000 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Aug 16. After this action, Blackstone Inc now owns 289,233 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $441,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 28,750,000 shares at $15.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. is holding 289,233 shares at $441,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.71 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 101.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.35. Total debt to assets is 38.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.