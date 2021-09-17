Buy or Sell FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) went up by 7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc. (NASDAQ :FPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPAY is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for FlexShopper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.33, which is $1.92 above the current price. FPAY currently public float of 15.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPAY was 141.02K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY stocks went up by 11.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.88% and a quarterly performance of 22.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for FlexShopper Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.36% for FPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 25.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 31.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares surge +47.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, FlexShopper Inc. saw 32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Katz Thomas O., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Aug 30. After this action, Katz Thomas O. now owns 56,000 shares of FlexShopper Inc., valued at $6,425 using the latest closing price.

Katz Thomas O., the Director of FlexShopper Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $2.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Katz Thomas O. is holding 53,500 shares at $6,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+48.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for FlexShopper Inc. stands at -0.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.20. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 411.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.64 and the total asset turnover is 2.22.