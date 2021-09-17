BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.51. The company’s stock price has collected -7.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/21 that BIOLASE and Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) Invite California Dental Community to Awareness Reception on Sept. 24

Is It Worth Investing in BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ :BIOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIOL is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BIOLASE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.25. BIOL currently public float of 148.26M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIOL was 4.22M shares.

BIOL’s Market Performance

BIOL stocks went down by -7.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.07% and a quarterly performance of -12.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for BIOLASE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.91% for BIOL stocks with a simple moving average of -12.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BIOL by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for BIOL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2019.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIOL reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for BIOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 25th, 2017.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Hold” to BIOL, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

BIOL Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOL fell by -7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7079. In addition, BIOLASE Inc. saw 56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIOL starting from BEAVER JOHN R, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Aug 20. After this action, BEAVER JOHN R now owns 551,530 shares of BIOLASE Inc., valued at $21,350 using the latest closing price.

BEAVER JOHN R, the President & CEO of BIOLASE Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $0.75 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that BEAVER JOHN R is holding 516,530 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.37 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIOLASE Inc. stands at -73.88. The total capital return value is set at -79.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.10. Equity return is now at value -140.20, with -60.90 for asset returns.

Based on BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), the company’s capital structure generated 182.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.56. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.