Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE :APLE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.31, which is $2.71 above the current price. APLE currently public float of 212.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLE was 2.00M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stocks went up by 4.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.38% and a quarterly performance of -3.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.51% for APLE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to APLE, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

APLE Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.87. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw 18.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Hugh Redd, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $14.54 back on Aug 20. After this action, Hugh Redd now owns 105,229 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $14,535 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Jeanette, the SVP Chief Cap. Invest. Officer of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 300 shares at $14.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Clarke Jeanette is holding 78,804 shares at $4,272 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

-13.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at -28.78. The total capital return value is set at -2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.66. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 56.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 35.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.