Why AMETEK Inc. (AME)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.10. The company’s stock price has collected -1.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/07/21 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Names Head of Investor Relations

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE :AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for AMETEK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $158.60, which is $27.04 above the current price. AME currently public float of 230.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AME was 904.65K shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME stocks went down by -1.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.49% and a quarterly performance of -2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.24% for AMETEK Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.27% for AME stocks with a simple moving average of 2.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AME, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

AME Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.24. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw 8.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Kohlhagen Steven W, who sale 5,160 shares at the price of $132.28 back on Sep 08. After this action, Kohlhagen Steven W now owns 58,439 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $682,566 using the latest closing price.

Jones Timothy N, the PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL of AMETEK Inc., sale 41,935 shares at $137.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Jones Timothy N is holding 35,574 shares at $5,769,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.61 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +19.22. The total capital return value is set at 12.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.98. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 43.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.30. Total debt to assets is 24.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.