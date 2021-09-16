Wall Street Praises AutoNation Inc. (AN) After Recent Earnings Report

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.21. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that AutoNation Expands Standalone Pre-Owned Store Footprint and Opens First of Two AutoNation USA Stores in Denver Market

Is It Worth Investing in AutoNation Inc. (NYSE :AN) Right Now?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for AutoNation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $124.88, which is $16.89 above the current price. AN currently public float of 55.57M and currently shorts hold a 10.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AN was 1.07M shares.

AN’s Market Performance

AN stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.75% and a quarterly performance of 17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for AutoNation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for AN stocks with a simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $120 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AN reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

AN Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AN rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.28. In addition, AutoNation Inc. saw 58.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AN starting from BENDER JAMES R, who sale 2,848 shares at the price of $117.81 back on Aug 06. After this action, BENDER JAMES R now owns 8,459 shares of AutoNation Inc., valued at $335,516 using the latest closing price.

JACKSON MICHAEL J, the CEO and Director of AutoNation Inc., sale 16,576 shares at $117.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that JACKSON MICHAEL J is holding 115,285 shares at $1,942,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for AutoNation Inc. stands at +1.87. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on AutoNation Inc. (AN), the company’s capital structure generated 160.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.58. Total debt to assets is 51.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.