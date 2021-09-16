The Chart for WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.55. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that WNS and Corinium Launch Digital Business Transformation Survey Report

Is It Worth Investing in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE :WNS) Right Now?

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WNS is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $92.60, which is $10.47 above the current price. WNS currently public float of 25.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNS was 139.79K shares.

WNS’s Market Performance

WNS stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly performance of 5.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for WNS (Holdings) Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.39% for WNS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WNS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WNS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $82 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WNS reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for WNS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

WNS Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNS rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.39. In addition, WNS (Holdings) Limited saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.84 for the present operating margin

+34.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for WNS (Holdings) Limited stands at +11.24. The total capital return value is set at 16.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.75. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.37. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.